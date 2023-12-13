Anil Ravipudi launches ‘Dugu Dugu’ from ‘Bharatanatyam’

'Bharatanatyam,' a unique crime comedy entertainer starring Surya Teja as the protagonist under the direction of “Dorasani” fame KVR Mahendra. 'Cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world' is the caption. The promotional content of the film which has already been out received a very good response. The teaser has increased curiosity about the film. The film again made headlines after blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi launching the song 'Dugu Dugu' from this film.

Star composer Vivek Sagar has scored a mass foot tapping number for this song. Composed with catchy tune and energetic beats, this song is an instant hit. Comparing the movie and real life, Kasarla Shyam's lyrics are appealing to the masses. Star singer Mangli brings more energy to this song with high pitched vocals. The mass dance moments choreographed by master Shekhar were mesmerizing. The visuals and sets are very grand.

Payal Saraf is producing this film under PR Films banner. Meenakshi Goswami is the heroine. Talented technicians are working in this film. Cinematography is provided by Venkat R Sakamuri. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor of this film. The makers will announce the release date of the film soon.