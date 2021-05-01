Anil Ravipudi pins hopes on sentiments in 'F3' movie

Flopless director Anil Ravipudi whose recent outing 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' became a blockbuster is now getting busy with his upcoming film F3. Touted to be the sequel of his superhit film 'F2: Fun And Frustration' starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles.



F3 is also going to get released with the same lead cast. But, the second wave of coronavirus has affected the shooting of the movie as well. As per the latest reports, director Anil Ravipudi has pinned his hopes on sentiment for this film. Touted to be an out-and-out comic entertainer 'F2' received a thumping response from the audience. So we can expect that the sequel film is also going to give a laugh riot for the audience. The makers have initially thought of releasing the film in August this year but because of the present situation, we can say that the movie release will get postponed.



So just like 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'F2' movies, Anil Ravipudi is going to give a summer release for this movie as well. Anil Ravipudi believes that an emotional touch is mandatory for a Sankranthi film to become a winner and now and pinned the hopes on sentiment in 'F3' movie.

