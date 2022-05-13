Anil Ravipudi Says He Wants Salman Khan Or Shah Rukh Khan In The Remake Of F3

It is all known that Tollywood's ace filmmaker Anil Ravipudi is all set to entertain the audience with the laughter riot F3 movie which is the sequel of the blockbuster F2 movie. It has ace actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannah and Mehreen in the lead roles. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions and also unveiled the trailer. Off late, the director Anil spoke to the media and spoke about the remake chances of F3 in Hindi…

When asked about it, he said, "While I am not doing F2 in Hindi, I want to do the Hindi remake of F3. I have already conveyed my will to remake it in Hindi to my producer, Dil Raju Garu. Definitely, I look forward to making the film for the Hindi audience".

When asked about does he have any Bollywood names in the mind, he said, "For me, Salman (Khan) or Shah Rukh (Khan) will be the perfect choice for Venky's character. They are doing either action cinema or the drama's, but not the full length entertainers today. The Bollywood audience will enjoy seeing them in such kind of comedies. They are stars and should do these films too in my opinion".

Finally, he spoke about Varun Tej's role and said, "Yes, a lot of young heroes can fit the bill. I think Varun Dhawan or Kartik Aaryan can pull it off easily".

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has an ensemble cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur. Even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important supporting roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. F3 movie will now release this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022 in the theatres!