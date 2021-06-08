Anil Ravipudi to direct Sharwanand?

Anil Ravipudi is one of the successful filmmakers in the Tollywood film industry right now. The director who scored a hit Sarileru Neekevvaru last year is currently working on the project F3. After F3, the director will be working with Nandamuri Balakrishna. After that, he is in plans to team up with Sharwanand.



Mahesh Babu also gave his nod to work with Anil Ravipudi for the second time but the project might take time to hit the floors. After finishing a film with Balakrishna, without waiting for Mahesh Babu, Anil wants to finish a film quickly, with Sharwanand. Anil recently narrated a subject to Sharwanand and the actor seems to have liked it.



As of now, there is no clarity on when the project will hit the floors since Sharwanand is also occupied with a couple of interesting projects. More details on the film will come out soon.

