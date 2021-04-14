Anjali on board for 'F3'

Tollywood: As Anil Ravipudi's directorial 'F2: Fun and Frustration' starring Varun Tej and Venkatesh became a blockbuster, the expectations on the F3 which is going to come out as its sequel are also sky-high.

Anil Ravipudi has already kick-started the shooting of the movie which is currently going on at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. As expected, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen are going to reprise their roles in the film. But as per the latest reports, actress Anjali got roped in to play a crucial role in the film, The 'Journey' actress has recently tasted success with power star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

The official announcement of Anjali's inclusion in the movie is yet to get released. The movie is slated to hit theatres on August 21, 2021.