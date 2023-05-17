Anni Manchi Sakunamule: A Promising Outlook for the Family Entertainer

"Santosh Sobhan's "Anni Manchi Sakunamule" Set for Grand Theatrical Release on May 18th

"Anni Manchi Sakunamule," a delightful family entertainer produced by Priyanka Dutt under the banners of Swapna Cinema and Mitra Vinda Movies, is all set for a highly anticipated theatrical release on May 18th. Directed by Nandhini Reddy, the film stars Malvika Nair as the female lead.

Despite coming from a reputed production house, the film's team has worked tirelessly to ensure its promotion. They have not only organized a captivating pre-release event but have also created promotional materials that have caught the attention of the masses.

The aggressive marketing efforts have generated significant buzz around the film, and it has been quite some time since a wholesome family entertainer hit the screens. The trailer and songs have received a favorable response so far. Following the lukewarm reception of "Virupaksha" and other recent releases, "Anni Manchi Sakunamule" has the potential to garner positive word-of-mouth and achieve impressive collections this summer season.

Vyjayanthi Films has a commendable track record of choosing scripts wisely, and it appears that "Anni Manchi Sakunamule" will join their esteemed list. The film also features Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, and Vasuki in pivotal roles. Mickey J Meyer has composed the music for the film."