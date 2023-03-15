Another remarkable achievement by Balagam

Balagam, a movie with a heartwarming storyline, is receiving great appreciation from the audience. Directed by comedian Venu Yeldandi, the movie stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in lead roles and portrays a village drama that has gained momentum at the box office through word of mouth.

The film has been running successfully and has now achieved another remarkable feat. On its 12th day of release, Balagam recorded its highest single-day collection, much to the delight of the team behind the village drama.

Balagam is produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy under Dil Raju Productions, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, known for his work in the movie Dhamaka. The film features talented actors such as Venu Yeldandi, Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, and Racha Ravi in pivotal roles.