Another Video Song Out From 'Iddari Lokam Okate' Movie

Tollywood's young hero Raj Tarun's latest movie is 'Iddari Lokam Okate'. Bagging a decent hit with his first movie 'Uyyala Jampala', Raj Tarun started his career with a bang on. Later on, he got a couple of commercial hits as well. But recently, this hero is facing a bad time as some of his movies bombed at the box office.

Raj Tarun's latest movie is raising the curiosity in the audience with a few interesting posters and video songs. Even the theatrical trailer also garnered good views and raised the expectations on the movie.

Off late, a video song from this film is released through social media. Raj Tarun is seen in a complete modish look in this movie which has Shalini Pandey as the female lead. This romantic song showcased wonderful chemistry between the lead characters amidst a few beautiful locations.

Mickey J Meyer scored music for this movie which is being produced by Shrish and Harshith Reddy under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner presented by Dil Raju. This movie is directed by G. R. Krishna and DOP is helmed by Sameer Reddy.

Slated for 'Christmas' release, 'Iddari Lokam Okate' is ready to hit the screens on 25th December.



