Ante Sundaraniki: Nazriya Aka Leela Is Dubbing In Telugu For The First Time

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all set to essay the role of Sundar in his upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki… He is sharing the screen space with cute actress Nazriya who is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. Although being a newbie to Tollywood, she is lending her own voice for Telugu dubbing! The makers thus dropped a small cute video showcasing a glimpse of her dubbing session on social media to up the expectations on the movie.

Sharing the video, they also wrote, "Dropping the cutest video on the internet today #NazriyaFahadh lends her voice for LEELA Cuteness overload on the Big Screens from June 10 #AnteSundaraniki @NameisNani #VivekAthreya @oddphysce @nikethbommi @saregamasouth".

In the video, Nazriya is seen with a fractured hand and dubbed to her part in the movie with all cute expressions and voice!

Earlier the makers dropped the teaser and it showcased Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family who believe in horoscopes and poojas. Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of his parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj.

This movie is directed by Vivek Athreya and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 10th June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!