Ante Sundaraniki: Welcome To Nani’s Sundar’s World

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all basking in the success of his last movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'. This movie was released in the theatres in the last week and is running successfully with a positive talk. Off late, on the occasion of the New Year, Nani shared a glimpse of his new movie 'Ante Sundaraniki' and surprised his fans along with extending the New Year wishes…



Nani shared the small video of this movie and welcomed his fans to the Sundar's world… Take a look!

In this video, Nani introduced himself as KPVSSPR Sundara Prasad and is seen doling out a few Sanskrit words. He is seen holding his suitcase and sported in a classy appeal. On one side, it has all the village aura and on the other side, the poster showcases the skyscrapers. So, this is the new world of Nani aka Sundar! The movie will be released this Summer…

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "చుందరానికి చమ్మర్ లో చక్కిలిగింతలు… Happy new year #AnteSundaraniki

'Ante Sundaraniki' movie has Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh as the lead actress who is making her debut into Tollywood. Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which deals with the age-old 'Pachikalu' which made 'Pandavas' lose to Kaouravas' in the board game.



This movie is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the upcoming 'Avakaya' season i.e in Summer, 2022!

Along with this movie, Nani also announced 'Dasara' movie earlier and is all set to treat his fans with the double treat in 2022!