Anup Rubens Scores Music for Aadi Sai Kumar's ‘Krishna From Brindavanam’

Actor Aadi Sai Kumar gears up for his next project, a heartwarming family entertainer titled ‘Krishna From Brindavanam.’ This exciting film reunites Aadi Sai Kumar with director Veerabhadram Chaudhary, who previously delivered the successful ‘Chuttalabbai.’

‘Krishna From Brindavanam’ promises a perfect blend of elements that will resonate with audiences of all ages. The movie weaves together the charm of village life, the importance of family, the innocence of love, and heartwarming humour to create a truly feel-good experience.



The film is being produced under the Lakshmi Prasanna Productions banner by Tumu Narasimha and Jami Srinivasa Rao. The project recently held a grand puja ceremony, marking the beginning of its journey.



Adding to the excitement is the announcement of the music director. The talented Anup Rubens, who has previously collaborated with Aadi Sai Kumar on super hit films like ‘Lovely,’ ‘Prema Kavali,’ and ‘Sukumarudu,’ is on board to compose the music for ‘Krishna From Brindavanam.’ With Rubens' proven track record, audiences can expect a captivating soundtrack that will perfectly complement the film's narrative.



Regular shooting for ‘Krishna From Brindavanam’ is scheduled to commence in June. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Digangana Suryavanshi, who reunites with Aadi Sai Kumar after their previous collaboration in ‘Crazy Fellow.’ The supporting cast brings together a blend of experience and fresh talent, featuring actors like Muralidhar Goud, 30 Years Prudhvi, Raghu Babu, and many more.

With its heartwarming story, promising music, and talented cast, ‘Krishna from Brindavanam’ is shaping up to be a must-watch film for those seeking a dose of family, love, and laughter on the big screen.

