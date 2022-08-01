Anupam Kher Shares The Special Hashtag Of The Movie Karthikeya 2 And Completes His Dubbing Part

Tollywood's young actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran are all set to entertain the movie buffs and audience with Karthikeya 2 movie… Being the sequel of the blockbuster movie with the same name, there are many expectations on it. As the movie is all set to release this month, the makers have already released the trailer and also organised a small treasure hunt for the fans. They also presented a gold idol to the winner and upped the excitement. Off late, Nikhil shared a special video and shared the hash tag of the movie along with Anupam Kher who is essaying a prominent role in this thriller.



Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Anupam Kher ji had some great words about the film #Karthikeya2 after his Dubbing work and Also Coined a Hashtag for the film #KrishnaIstruth Overjoyed to be bringing you a Movie with a Concept that Glorifies Our History & Mythology. @anupampkher @anupamaparameswaran96 @tgvishwaprasad @chandoo.mondeti @vivek_kuchibhotla @mayank_singhaniya @bhairavudu @actorysr @harshachemudu @sahi_suresh".

In the video, after Anupam Kher completed his dubbing part and is back from the studio, he unveiled the hash tag 'Krishna Is Truth' and surprised Nikhil and the producer!

Going with the characterisations in the movie, Nikhil will be seen as Karthikeya while Anupama is essaying the role of Mugdha. Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha as Suleman and Aditya Menon as Santanu. The movie is termed as the India's Epic Mystical Adventure and thus there are many expectations on the movie.

Karthikeya 2 movie is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava scored music for this suspense thriller. This movie will be released on 22nd July, 2022 in theatres worldwide!

Well, many of the fans also have questions regarding why the lead actress Anupama Parameswaran is not being part of promotions and there were many rumours spread on it… Off late, Anupama gave a clarification and dropped a note on her social media pages…

This note reads, "Hey, just wanted to give clarity on why I am not able to join 'Karthikeya' promotions. I have been shooting continuously day and night for two other films, which have combination dates of other artistes, which was planned since a long time... but unfortunately, there were so many changes in the release date of 'Karthikeya' and things are a little tight this side. Hope you all understand the difficulty. To my entire team, lots of love for all the efforts you put in for our film, especially to actor Nikhil garu for his extra efforts."

Well, Nikhil and Anupama are also part of another interesting thriller 18 pages. Speaking about this movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners.