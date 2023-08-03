Live
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
- 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Anupama Parameswaran debut music video looks interesting
The music video trend in B-Town is now started in Tollywood also
The music video trend in B-Town is now started in Tollywood also. A new-age music video starring Anupama Parameswaran has been released, which looks interesting but also quite promising.
Dennis Norton composed the music for this song, directed by Richard Prasad, who is a cinematographer-turned-director. Prominent singer Chinmayi Sripaada sang the song, while the cinematography is by AVasanth. “Pada Pada” is the title of the song, and it is the first South Indian music video that has been shot in Tokyo.
Bobby Films, Ayera Studios, and Ruby Naaz produced the music video, whose lyrics are penned by Krishnakanth. Vishnu Deva composed the dance steps. The visuals are eye pleasing with Tokyo’s scenic sights, and the song sounds quite peppy and catchy.
The music video captures the essence of Japan and a free-spirited girl. Anupama looks quite attractive in the Japanese avatar, especially in the Kimono. She complements the oomph of the song with her bubbly smile. All in all, the music video looks quite exciting.