Anushka opens up on candid moment from Mirchi

Tollywood: Prabhas and Anushka share a very good chemistry in Tollywood film industry. The fans want to see them in another exciting film. In a twitter chat with the fans, Anushka shared her experience with Prabhas from the sets of Mirchi. She revealed the story behind the marriage pic of Anushka and Prabhas from the film.

When a fan asked, "One Word About This Pic. Waiting For You Reply Maam @MsAnushkaShetty," Anushka has given an interesting reply. She wrote, "a candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod,vamsi,vikk."

After Mirchi, Anushka and Prabhas worked together for the two part film Baahubali. There is a hit tag to Anushka and Prabhas pair in Tollywood film industry.

Let us hope that both will come forward to do another exciting film soon.