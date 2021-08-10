Anushka to act in a matured love story?

After "Nishabdham", star heroine Anushka Shetty has not yet signed any film. But from the past few months, news has been coming in that Anushka has signed a new film under the direction of "Ra Ra Krishnayya" fame Mahesh P.

As per the sources, the film will have "Jathi Ratnalu" actor Naveen Polishetty in the lead role and UV Creations banner will bankroll the movie. Now, the latest news is that the film is going to be a romantic drama between a 40-year lady and a 25-year guy.

The official announcement from the production house is yet to come.