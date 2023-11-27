Arun Vikkirala speaks high about ‘Calling Sahasra’

Sudigali Sudheer, known to millions of people with his performances on the small screen, is now poised to mesmerize audiences with the much-anticipated "Calling Sahasra." Collaborating with the dynamic ensemble of Dolly Shah, Shalu Chourasiya, and Spandana Palli, this upcoming entertainer, directed by the talented Arun Vikkirala, promises a delightful cinematic experience. The film also boasts the presence of seasoned actors Ravi Prakash and Shiva Balaji in pivotal roles, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative. The film is all set to release on December 1st. In an insightful discussion, Director Arun Vikkirala speaks high about the film. Let’s have a look into it.

What is the significance behind the title 'Calling Sahasra'?

The title 'Calling Sahasra' is a fusion of the company name, Calling, and the name of the heroine, Sahasra. It emerged from the narrative woven within the movie, and we carefully chose a title that encapsulates the essence of the story.

Sudheer is known for his comedy timing. How does his role differ from his comedic image in this story?

In the first ten minutes of 'Calling Sahasra,' Sudheer transcends his comedic persona, immersing himself completely in the character he portrays. The audience will witness a side of Sudhir that goes beyond his comedic roots. This film is an experiment, and we hope viewers appreciate this unique portrayal.

Can you share insights into the plot twists and turns in 'Calling Sahasra'?

'Calling Sahasra' is replete with unexpected twists and turns that keep the audience engaged. Even if the viewers are aware of these twists, they find themselves drawn to the theaters to experience them first hand. The film also weaves a compelling love story while subtly conveying an underlying message.