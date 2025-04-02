Ashish to star in Dil Raju’s landmark 60th film

Celebrated producers Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations have announced their 60th production, marking a significant milestone in their cinematic journey. This ambitious project will feature Ashish in the lead role, known for his performances in Rowdy Boys and Love Me. The film will be helmed by debutant director Aditya Rao Gangasani, adding a fresh creative vision to the venture.

Set in the authentic backdrop of Hyderabad’s old city, the film aims to bring a raw and intense narrative to life. Ashish will portray a local character, requiring a rugged and mass-oriented transformation for the role. His look and performance are expected to showcase a new dimension of his acting prowess.

To maintain authenticity, the makers have launched a casting call for fresh talent, specifically seeking actors fluent in Hyderabad’s native slang. Open to performers of all ages, this initiative aims to add realism to the film’s setting.

With a strong legacy of delivering high-budget, high-quality films, Sri Venkateswara Creations is set to craft yet another engaging cinematic experience. More details about the film, including the rest of the cast and crew, will be revealed soon.