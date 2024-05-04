Ashok Galla’s ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ teases fans with first single

Ashok Galla, the grandson of superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, is gearing up for his action-packed role in his second film, "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva." Directed by Arjun Jandyala, known for "Guna 369," the movie blends family drama with thrilling action sequences and spiritual undertones. Notably, creative director Prasanth Varma and popular writer Sai Madhav Burra have contributed to the film's story and dialogues, respectively.

Produced by NRI film distributor Somineni Balakrishna under Lalithambika Productions, "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva" marks the debut venture of the production house. The lyrical video of the first single, "Yeamayyinde," composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and penned by Suresh Gangula, was unveiled today. Eshwar Dathu's soulful rendition, coupled with Ashok Galla's energetic performance and captivating visuals by Rasool Ellore, has already garnered praise, with fans anticipating more from this promising project.

With Prasad Murella handling cinematography and Tammiraju as the editor, "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva" promises to be a visual spectacle, set against a grand production design, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its release.