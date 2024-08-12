‘Ayudha Puja’ song promises to be a highlight from ‘Devara’

NTR is currently immersed in the filming of his highly anticipated movie, Devara, which is set to release in two parts. The shooting is in full swing, with the team recently working on a key sequence, the Ayudha Puja song. The makers confirmed the ongoing shoot by sharing a still from the set, further fueling the excitement surrounding the film.

The shared image features a sickle-like weapon adorned with Kumkum and Turmeric, symbolizing the Ayudha Puja, a traditional ritual of weapon worship. The still hints that the song will be a significant moment in the film, with NTR actively participating in the shoot.

The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already garnered a lot of attention, with reports suggesting that the music is set to be a standout feature. Director Koratala Siva is ensuring that the song is visually stunning, matching the powerful composition.

Devara features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the lead antagonist, while Jahnvi Kapoor stars as the female lead. The first part of the film is slated for release on September 27, and with the buzz building around its music and visuals, expectations are soaring for this epic saga.