'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Telugu remake to have interesting title?

The official Telugu remake of the acclaimed Malayalam action drama, "Ayyappanum Koshiyum", starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is one of the most eagerly awaited movies in Tollywood. Pawan will resume shooting from the 11th of July.



Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the makers of this crazy project are planning to register "Parasurama Krishnamurthy" as the film's title. However, we will have to wait until the makers come up with a formal announcement in this regard.

The film has talented young actresses Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the female leads opposite Pawan and Rana respectively. This Saagar K Chandra directorial is being produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. Thaman will be composing music for this prestigious project.