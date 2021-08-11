B Sai Sreenivas Next Movie Is Titled As 'Stuartpuram Donga'

Tollywood's young hero B Sai Sreenivas who is making his debut in Bollywood with Prabhas's blockbuster Chatrapathi movie has lined up another interesting project. He will be part of the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious thief of Stuartpuram. Off late, the makers dropped the title poster and announced this news through the Twitter page.



As it is a 1970s story, the title poster also has the same aura with black and white background. It showcased a train emitting smoke passing a village. Even the caption of the movie 'Biopic of Tiger' also raised the expectations on this movie.

Stuartpuram Donga movie will be directed by VV Vinayak's associate KS and it will be produced by Bellamkonda Suresh under his home banner Sree Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. Going with the other details of the movie, Mani Sharma will score the music and Vennelakanti Brothers will be the writers for this project. Shyam K Naidu will handle the camera department!

The shooting will go on floors after Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas wraps up the shooting of the Chatrapathi Bollywood remake. VV Vinayak is helming this remake and it is tentatively titled as BSS9. This movie is being produced by Jayantilal Gada under the Pen Studios banner. The regular shooting of this movie was started in the last month and SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli graced the event and wished the whole team by switching on the camera and clapboard.





Here's the title poster of my next project, #StuartpuramDonga. Really excited to start the shoot for this☺️ pic.twitter.com/jLF7eIP1lu — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) August 11, 2021



