B4U Icon Music bags ‘Sharathulu Varthisthay’ audio rights

The eagerly anticipated film "Sharathulu Varthisthay," starring Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty, has generated buzz with its captivating narrative. Directed by Kumaraswamy (Akshara) and produced by Nagarjuna Samala, Srish Kumar Gunda, and Dr. Krishnakanth Chittajallu under the banner of Star Light Studios, the movie has already garnered attention with its first look and motion poster, unveiled by renowned director Trivikram Srinivas.

As the film gears up for its musical promotions, the makers have chosen the prestigious B4U Icon Music channel to release the enchanting soundtrack. Director Akshara expressed confidence that the audience will resonate with the soulful melodies of the movie, setting the stage for a memorable musical experience.

Acknowledging the support received from Icon Music, the film's team extended their gratitude, recognizing the channel's role in promoting the audio. With the musical promotions about to commence, "Sharathulu Varthisthay" is poised to capture the hearts of audiences, combining a compelling storyline with a soundtrack that promises to leave a lasting impression. As anticipation builds, the collaboration with B4U Icon Music adds a significant dimension to the film's promotional strategy, ensuring a wide-reaching and impactful presentation of its musical offerings.