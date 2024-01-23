Live
- Healthy eating & exercise can reverse ageing marker in obese kids: Study
- Wish to do roles for audience entertainment this year: Jasmine Bhasin
- Axis Bank registers 3.7% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 6,071 crore
- Caste census plan a part of Jagan's political conspiracy, says TDP
- Healthy eating & exercise can reverse ageing marker in obese kids: Study
- IPO-bound Swiggy likely to raise platform fee from Rs 5 to Rs 10: Report
- Assam CM orders registration of police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for "provoking crowd"
- Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika gives warm welcome to YS Jagan at Puttaparthi Airport
- Samsung brings live Galaxy AI experiences to India
- BCs will defeat YSRCP in next elections, says Palle Raghunath Reddy
Just In
B4U Icon Music bags ‘Sharathulu Varthisthay’ audio rights
The eagerly anticipated film "Sharathulu Varthisthay," starring Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty, has generated buzz with its captivating narrative.
The eagerly anticipated film "Sharathulu Varthisthay," starring Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty, has generated buzz with its captivating narrative. Directed by Kumaraswamy (Akshara) and produced by Nagarjuna Samala, Srish Kumar Gunda, and Dr. Krishnakanth Chittajallu under the banner of Star Light Studios, the movie has already garnered attention with its first look and motion poster, unveiled by renowned director Trivikram Srinivas.
As the film gears up for its musical promotions, the makers have chosen the prestigious B4U Icon Music channel to release the enchanting soundtrack. Director Akshara expressed confidence that the audience will resonate with the soulful melodies of the movie, setting the stage for a memorable musical experience.
Acknowledging the support received from Icon Music, the film's team extended their gratitude, recognizing the channel's role in promoting the audio. With the musical promotions about to commence, "Sharathulu Varthisthay" is poised to capture the hearts of audiences, combining a compelling storyline with a soundtrack that promises to leave a lasting impression. As anticipation builds, the collaboration with B4U Icon Music adds a significant dimension to the film's promotional strategy, ensuring a wide-reaching and impactful presentation of its musical offerings.