‘Baby’ following the trend of paid premiers
“Baby” starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, is geared up for a grand release in theatres on 14th July 2023. Sai Rajesh is the writer and director of this romantic drama. The theatrical trailer which is released is promising and created much needed hype for the film.
At the trailer launch event, the team announced that the movie would have paid premiers a day before the release. This is a bold move by the makers as it is a small-budget film. Generally, if the talk from these special premiers isn’t great, it might affect the box-office prospects of a film. But going by the makers’ statement, it looks like they are highly confident on their product.
Bankrolled by SKN under Mass Movie Makers, the film also has Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana in pivotal roles.