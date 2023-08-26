'Baby' OTT: Film Clocks 100 Million Streaming Minutes on Aha

The romantic drama "Baby," featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences with its youthful storyline. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film delves into contemporary relationships. While there was significant buzz surrounding the film's content during its initial release, it ultimately soared as a blockbuster hit.













The movie has now made its debut on the Telugu streaming platform Aha, amassing an impressive 100 million streaming minutes within a mere 32 hours. The film seems poised to establish numerous records in the realm of OTT platforms in the forthcoming days.

Produced by SKN, this engaging drama showcases notable performances by Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana. A standout feature of "Baby" is the remarkable music composed by Vijay Bulganin, contributing significantly to its appeal.