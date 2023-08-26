Live
- UK district administration identified 439 landslide prone areas , sent proposal of rs 185 crores for preventive measures
- Young scientists convention to be held in Ahmadabad
- Bogus Voters: YSRCP MPs to complain to ECI on Aug 28
- Big turnout for EducationUSA University Fair in Hyderabad
- Lokesh yatra a huge success in Krishna, say TDP leaders
- SCR commissions longest rail flyover
- AP’s RySS bags 3 Jaivik awards for natural farming
- University for natural farming to be set up
- Heritage a vital asset for economic growth: PM Modi
Just In
'Baby' OTT: Film Clocks 100 Million Streaming Minutes on Aha
"Experience the blockbuster romantic drama 'Baby' on Aha OTT platform. Anand Deverakonda and cast shine in this modern-day relationship tale with captivating music. Stream now for a mesmerizing cinematic journey."
The romantic drama "Baby," featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences with its youthful storyline. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film delves into contemporary relationships. While there was significant buzz surrounding the film's content during its initial release, it ultimately soared as a blockbuster hit.
The movie has now made its debut on the Telugu streaming platform Aha, amassing an impressive 100 million streaming minutes within a mere 32 hours. The film seems poised to establish numerous records in the realm of OTT platforms in the forthcoming days.
Produced by SKN, this engaging drama showcases notable performances by Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana. A standout feature of "Baby" is the remarkable music composed by Vijay Bulganin, contributing significantly to its appeal.
Theenmaar mogindhi..!🥁🥁— ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) August 26, 2023
'BABY' dove into the fastest 100 Million Minutes of Streaming Delight in just 32 hours !🥳 🤩
Watch #BabyOnAHA ▶https://t.co/nOLR0736rh pic.twitter.com/GP1h9gsWb9