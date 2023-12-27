  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer’ set to hit screens on 29th Dec

‘Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer’ set to hit screens on 29th Dec
x
Highlights

Directed by Nandi Awardee Ravi Chavali and produced by N. Ramesh Kumar, the film "Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer" is set to hit the screens on the 29th of this month.

Directed by Nandi Awardee Ravi Chavali and produced by N. Ramesh Kumar, the film "Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer" is set to hit the screens on the 29th of this month. The movie features Indrasena, known for his role in the film "Sansa Sabha," along with Santhosh from "Mad," and Pragya Nayan and Navina Reddy as the heroines.

The plot revolves around the kidnapping of a man by two individuals who previously worked for him. As the story unfolds, it explores the reasons behind the kidnapping and the secrets revealed during the abduction. Packed with full-on commercial elements, the film delves into whether the characters achieve the monetary gains they anticipated.

Adding to the cast are Malayalam actress Merlyn Philip, Tamil actor Tarak, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, who appear in special roles. ‘Bigg Boss 7’ fame Bhole Shavali is crooning tunes to this entertainer. The movie is set to release in both Telugu states, Bangalore, Texas, and Andaman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X