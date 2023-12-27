Live
- IND v SA: Dean Elgar’s strong century puts South Africa in commanding position
- ISRO technology to tighten surveillance at Gangasagar Mela in Bengal
- Dozen gas cylinders explode after fire in Pune, no casualties
- Another Leopard Sighting Raises Concerns on Outskirts Forest Department Alerted
- Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi re-arrested in May violence case
- ‘Karimnagar Most Wanted’ Web series: Mafia theme subject with local flavour
- After resounding victory in Assembly, MP BJP gets ready for Lok Sabha elections
- Kannada activists remove English signboards in B'luru; seek prominence of local language
- After CPI(M), Mamata likely to skip Ram Temple inauguration on Jan 22
- AI can help predict influence of microplastics on soil properties
Just In
‘Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer’ set to hit screens on 29th Dec
Directed by Nandi Awardee Ravi Chavali and produced by N. Ramesh Kumar, the film "Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer" is set to hit the screens on the 29th of this month.
Directed by Nandi Awardee Ravi Chavali and produced by N. Ramesh Kumar, the film "Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer" is set to hit the screens on the 29th of this month. The movie features Indrasena, known for his role in the film "Sansa Sabha," along with Santhosh from "Mad," and Pragya Nayan and Navina Reddy as the heroines.
The plot revolves around the kidnapping of a man by two individuals who previously worked for him. As the story unfolds, it explores the reasons behind the kidnapping and the secrets revealed during the abduction. Packed with full-on commercial elements, the film delves into whether the characters achieve the monetary gains they anticipated.
Adding to the cast are Malayalam actress Merlyn Philip, Tamil actor Tarak, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, who appear in special roles. ‘Bigg Boss 7’ fame Bhole Shavali is crooning tunes to this entertainer. The movie is set to release in both Telugu states, Bangalore, Texas, and Andaman.