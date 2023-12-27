‘Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer’ set to hit screens on 29th Dec

Directed by Nandi Awardee Ravi Chavali and produced by N. Ramesh Kumar, the film "Badmash Gallaki Bumper Offer" is set to hit the screens on the 29th of this month. The movie features Indrasena, known for his role in the film "Sansa Sabha," along with Santhosh from "Mad," and Pragya Nayan and Navina Reddy as the heroines.

The plot revolves around the kidnapping of a man by two individuals who previously worked for him. As the story unfolds, it explores the reasons behind the kidnapping and the secrets revealed during the abduction. Packed with full-on commercial elements, the film delves into whether the characters achieve the monetary gains they anticipated.

Adding to the cast are Malayalam actress Merlyn Philip, Tamil actor Tarak, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, who appear in special roles. ‘Bigg Boss 7’ fame Bhole Shavali is crooning tunes to this entertainer. The movie is set to release in both Telugu states, Bangalore, Texas, and Andaman.