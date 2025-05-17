‘Bakasura Restaurant’ trailer unveiled; promises a unique treat

Popular comedian Praveen is all set to make his debut as a lead actor with the upcoming film Bakasura Restaurant, touted as a “hunger comedy entertainer.” Directed by debutant S. J. Shiva and produced by Lakshmayya Achari and Janardhan Achari under SJ Movies, the film has wrapped up its shoot and is gearing up for release. Interestingly, Viva Harsha plays the title role in this quirky narrative.

The trailer, unveiled on Friday by director Maruthi, has generated positive buzz. Speaking at the launch event, Praveen expressed his gratitude, saying, “Prema Katha Chitram, directed by Maruthi garu, played a crucial role in my career. I'm thankful that he launched our trailer. Bakasura Restaurant will hit screens soon, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it.”

Director Maruthi praised the film’s title, calling it “a success in itself,” and expressed happiness seeing Praveen step into a lead role. “This will be a milestone in his career,” he added.

Producer Janardhan Achari said that the story instantly appealed to him when director Shiva narrated it. “We immediately felt Praveen was perfect for the role,” he noted, while also highlighting KGF Garuda Ram’s impactful role.

Director Shiva promised an innovative concept not previously explored in Telugu cinema. “Each character has been carefully crafted, and our technicians delivered stellar work,” he said. Viva Harsha added that the film, falling into the currently trending horror-comedy genre, is family-friendly and entertaining. “It’s a film that people should enjoy in theatres,” he stated.

The ensemble cast includes Krishna Bhagavan, Shining Phani, KGF Garuda Ram, Srikant Iyengar, and many more. With music by Vikas Badisa and editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh, Bakasura Restaurant is poised to serve a fresh cinematic experience to Telugu audiences.