Balagam: Check out the Actor who Considered for Lead Role Before Priyadarshi

Content-based movies have been gaining tremendous popularity among audiences in recent times, with even small-budget films achieving great success. One such film that has impressed audiences across all sections is Balagam, directed by actor-turned-director Venu Tillu. Starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyan Ram in the lead roles, this movie opened to critical acclaim and received praise from film celebrities and politicians alike.

In a recent interview, Priyadarshi, who played the character of Sailu in Balagam, revealed that he was immediately drawn to the story narrated by Venu when producer Dil Raju called him to listen to it. Interestingly, Sailu's character was originally intended for Venu himself, but Priyadarshi's portrayal of the role was deemed "epic" by the actor.

Balagam is currently streaming on an OTT platform, but it is also expected to continue its successful run in theaters, having garnered impressive collections. With its engaging content and exceptional performances, Balagam is a must-watch for anyone looking for a quality film experience.