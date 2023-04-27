Balagam Earns Continued Praise

Director Venu Yeldandi received high praise for his outstanding work on the movie 'Balagam,' which realistically portrayed the rural life and culture of Telangana. During a webinar held on Wednesday, several speakers, including award-winning director B. Narasinga Rao, academician Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, women's activist Kavita Puli, Dr. Ramu Suravajjula, and PRSI Hyderabad Chapter Chairman Y. Babji, among others, commended Yeldandi's meticulous attention to detail in capturing every element of the rural setting. They also emphasized the need for more films like 'Balagam' that connect with Telangana society.

One speaker noted that the film established an emotional bond with the audience by capturing the essence of human relations, which is particularly important during times of severe stress. All speakers praised the folk song in the movie's climax, which moved everyone who watched it.