Balagam Movie Leaked online on Ibomma and Movierulz

The movie Balagam, starring talented actor Priyadarshi in the lead role, had a successful run in theaters, reporting good box office revenues. Recently, the film made its debut on OTT platforms, with its OTT premiere happening a little while ago. Balagam is now available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (in India) and Simply South (outside India), and can be watched in Telugu language. The film's story is set against the backdrop of rural Telangana, and is directed by comedian Venu. It has received high praise for its impressive investment-return ratio, making it one of the most significant box office hits in recent times.

