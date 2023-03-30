"Balagam" Wins Best Director and Best Cinematography at Prestigious Los Angeles Award Ceremony

The box office has seen a major hit with the success of the village drama "Balagam", directed by Venu Yeldandi and starring Priyadarshi in the lead role. The movie tells the story of a young man from a village who is focused on accumulating wealth in order to establish a stable life for himself. However, after the death of his grandfather, his life takes a surprising turn. The film has resonated with audiences and its popularity is a testament to the quality of storytelling and acting on display. It is a touching and poignant tale of self-discovery and growth, set against the backdrop of rural India.

Balagam shines on the global stage! 🤩❤️



Congratulations to our director @VenuYeldandi9 and our cinematographer @dopvenu for winning the prestigious Los Angeles Cinematography Awards. 👏🏻👏🏻



However "Balagam" has received high honors, winning both the Best Director and Best Cinematography awards at the prestigious Los Angeles Award ceremony. This is a great achievement for the filmmakers, and it speaks to the quality of their work in crafting the movie. Winning such accolades is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire cast and crew who contributed to making the film a success.