  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

"Balagam" Wins Best Director and Best Cinematography at Prestigious Los Angeles Award Ceremony

Balagam Wins Best Director and Best Cinematography at Prestigious Los Angeles Award Ceremony
x
Highlights

The box office has seen a major hit with the success of the village drama "Balagam", directed by Venu Yeldandi and starring Priyadarshi in the lead...

The box office has seen a major hit with the success of the village drama "Balagam", directed by Venu Yeldandi and starring Priyadarshi in the lead role. The movie tells the story of a young man from a village who is focused on accumulating wealth in order to establish a stable life for himself. However, after the death of his grandfather, his life takes a surprising turn. The film has resonated with audiences and its popularity is a testament to the quality of storytelling and acting on display. It is a touching and poignant tale of self-discovery and growth, set against the backdrop of rural India.

However "Balagam" has received high honors, winning both the Best Director and Best Cinematography awards at the prestigious Los Angeles Award ceremony. This is a great achievement for the filmmakers, and it speaks to the quality of their work in crafting the movie. Winning such accolades is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire cast and crew who contributed to making the film a success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X