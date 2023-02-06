Balakrishna And Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable Promo Of Part 2 Is Out

Tollywood's iconic actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is right now the best host of the talk shows as he handled the two seasons of AHA's Unstoppable show in an awesome way. With the young buddies, he cracked jokes and tried to match up their energy with engaging questions and also revealed some of their secrets. With the actors of his age who graced the show, he looked classy and shared a few fond memories with the fans about his movies and treated the guests with the utmost respect. Well, the second season was mainly highlighted by Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan's episodes.

Especially when it comes to Pawan Kalyan's episode, the first part was filled with comedy as Sai Dharan Tej also made his presence and showcased his love towards his dear uncle. Pawan also revealed the reason behind his three marriages and made us know about his close bond with his brother Chiranjeevi and sister-in-law Surekha. Now, as the next part is all set to stream on 10th, the new promo is out and it's full of amazing glimpses…



Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "The show is not yet over guys! Sooti Prashnalu, thootallanti answers tho, Part 2 is going to create sensation on Feb 10th. The Baap of all Episodes Part 2 promo is here #PawanKalyanOnAHA #UnstoppableWithNBKS2 #PawanKalyanOnUnstoppable #NBKOnAHA #NandamuriBalakrishna".

Balakrishna asked Pawan many questions about his political journey and asked him about why was a need to start a new party and instead he could have joined TDP… Then he said that as Pawan's manifesto couldn't reach the people in the right way, there created a gap. And he also asked that the whole state is filled with Pawan's fans but why was their love not converted into his vote bank?

Thereafter ace director Krish Jagarlamudi graced the event who worked with both these superstars and shared his experiences. He termed Balayya as a lion and Pawan as a tiger and said that he is in between these two iconic actors. Finally, Balakrishna asked the audience a question, should Pawan quit movies and continue in politics? This element also raised the expectations on the episode…

On the whole, the finale episode of Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2 is going to be a next-level drama as Pawan was all amazing and rocked the show along with the host. It shut all the big rumours and brought out the facts behind Pawan's personal and political life!

The second part of Pawan and Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2 show will be streamed on 10th February, 2023…