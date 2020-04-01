Balakrishna and Vijay Devarakonda on the same path!

Since the time Megastar Chiranjeevi started a Corona Crisis Charity in the Telugu film industry, there is a lot of good response for it. Everyone praised the move of Megastar Chiranjeevi and openly came up with the donations to the charity. Most of them who pledged donations have announced the same to the media.

But, there is no sound from Balakrishna and Vijay Devarakonda. Usually, during times of crisis, these two heroes will always be first to respond and rescue people. Moreover, Balakrishna is a people's representative now.

Surprisingly, the two heroes are on the same path. The sources close to these actors reveal that they want to remain silent about the donations made now. As of now, there is no clarity on what's running through their minds and they should make a statement soon to end the speculations.