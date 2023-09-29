Balakrishna ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ gets wrapped

‘God of Masses’ Nandamuri Balakrishna and the successful director Anil Ravipudi’s first-of-its-kind action entertainer Bhagavanth Kesari is getting ready for Dussehra release. Meanwhile, the shoot of the movie was wrapped up. The journey of “Bhagavanth Kesari” is shown in a clip.

Starting from the pooja ceremony, the video briefs us on the crucial details regarding the production works. A passionate crew worked for 8 months intensely and the shoot took place in 24 splendid locations and 12 massive sets. The dialoguesby Balakrishna specifies his stubborn nature.

Anil Ravipudi is presenting Balakrishna in a never before character and the get-up is also completely new. Balakrishna can be seen in the salt and pepper-look. The thumping score by SS Thaman adds strength to the visuals.

The musical promotions of the movie began recently with Ganesh Anthem which became a sensation during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. It was an eye feast to see Balakrishna and Sreeleela dancing together in the song.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the movie that stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein National Award-Winning actor Arjun Rampal is debuting in Tollywood with the movie.

The film has cinematography by C Ram Prasad, while Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat choreographs the action part. The makers have once again clarified that “Bhagavanth Kesari” will arrive in theatres on October 19th.



