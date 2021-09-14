Balakrishna-Gopichand’s film titled ‘Rowdyism?’

Raviteja's "Krack" has put Gopichand Malineni back on the pedestal as the director carved out an engaging masala flick that clicked with audiences.

The success of the film landed the director in the Nandamuri compound.

After wrapping Boyapati Sreenu's "Akhanda," Balayya will be seen in another mass entertainer that will be helmed by Gopichand. The latest buzz around the project is the title of the film. As per the grapevine in film circles, "Rowdyism" is the title in discussions for this powerful action entertainer.

Gopichand known for action sequences making the fans wonder about the scale of mass elements "Rowdyism."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this film of Balayya and Gopi, "#NBK107" will have Thaman scoring music and reports are coming out that a popular star heroine will make her comeback with the film. Both Ileana and Trisha are in consideration for the project.