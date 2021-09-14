  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Balakrishna-Gopichand's film titled 'Rowdyism?'

Balakrishna-Gopichand’s film titled ‘Rowdyism?’
x

Balakrishna-Gopichand’s film titled ‘Rowdyism?’

Highlights

Raviteja’s “Krack” has put Gopichand Malineni back on the pedestal as the director carved out an engaging masala flick that clicked with audiences.

Raviteja's "Krack" has put Gopichand Malineni back on the pedestal as the director carved out an engaging masala flick that clicked with audiences.

The success of the film landed the director in the Nandamuri compound.

After wrapping Boyapati Sreenu's "Akhanda," Balayya will be seen in another mass entertainer that will be helmed by Gopichand. The latest buzz around the project is the title of the film. As per the grapevine in film circles, "Rowdyism" is the title in discussions for this powerful action entertainer.

Gopichand known for action sequences making the fans wonder about the scale of mass elements "Rowdyism."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this film of Balayya and Gopi, "#NBK107" will have Thaman scoring music and reports are coming out that a popular star heroine will make her comeback with the film. Both Ileana and Trisha are in consideration for the project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X