Balakrishna in the shoes of Aghora for the latest schedule

Nandamuri Balakrishna joined hands with mass director Boyapati Srinu for their third outing together after two blockbuster movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend'. The makers are yet to lock the title of the film.

Tentatively titled as BB3, the makers are likely to release the title of the movie on 28th May. The movie is not going to get released soon as the shooting is going on at a slow pace. As per the latest reports, a lot of combination scenes with character actors and bringing them together at the same time has become a tough task for the filmmakers to prepare the schedules. On the other hand, rumors are coming out that Balakrishna is going to play a dual role in this film and the story is based on two brothers who got separated during childhood.

One of them becomes an Aghora and for that role, the makers have reportedly changed his look. Balayya will be seen as an Aghora wearing a lalchi and panche. The fans are super excited to see the new look of him. Miryala Ravindra Reddy is bankrolling this project. Pragya Jaiswal is on board to romance Balakrishna in this movie which is SS Thaman's musical.