Balakrishna reacts to the one-liners on him

The movie unit of 'Akhanda' has been busy with the back-to-back promotions of the film. Director Boyapati Srinu, Bala Krishna, music composer Thaman has been grabbing the attention of the audience with their post-release promotions.

Recently Thaman has shared some one-liners on Balakrishna. Here are some of the one-liners read by Thaman:

Bendakaya Dondakaya – Balayya Babu Gundekaya

Annamlo Peruguledu – Balayya Babulo Tiruguledu

Vanosthe Current kotha.. Balayya Babu gundello motha

Minapattu, Pesarattu – Balayya Babu Thodakottu

Ramudu, Bheemudu – Ma Balayya Devudu

Pacific ocean chala deepu- Ma Balayya Thopu

House Loan – Car Loan – Balayya Babu Cyclone

Reacting to them, "some of the fans who don't even have a good life also adore me and I am forever indebted to them. It's just a God's gift to me I should say" said Balakrishna.