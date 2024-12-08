Balakrishna Reveals Dream Roles on Unstoppable with NBK

Hyderabad : The latest episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 on aha brings an electrifying blend of revelations and lighthearted moments, featuring the charming Naveen Polishetty and the versatile Sreeleela. Hosted by the iconic Nandamuri Balakrishna, the show continues to captivate audiences with its mix of candid conversations and behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

This episode was packed with surprises, including Balakrishna’s announcement of a cinematic milestone. The legendary actor revealed that the much-awaited sequel to his classic film Aditya 369 is officially in the works. Titled Aditya 999, the sequel will feature Balakrishna’s son, Nandamuri Mokshagna, in the lead role. Balakrishna, dressed as a scientist to echo his character from the original, promised fans a state-of-the-art visual experience. “Aditya 999 will be released anytime in 2025, and it will be the best,” he confidently proclaimed, igniting excitement among fans.

In a lighter moment, Balakrishna shared his dream roles, stating, “I’ll play the hero in Rajamouli’s film and the villain in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film,” showcasing his signature wit and charisma.

The episode also explored personal stories from the guests. Naveen Polishetty delighted fans with his favorite film choice—Balakrishna’s Bhairava Dweepam—and recounted his struggles before achieving stardom, including a career-defining moment when he received an award for Jathi Ratnalu from Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Sreeleela charmed the audience with a soulful veena performance and a video from her Arangetram, reflecting her dedication to classical dance since the age of three.

The camaraderie between Balakrishna and Sreeleela, developed during their work on Bhagavanth Kesari, also took center stage. Sreeleela expressed her gratitude for Balakrishna’s kindness on set, while Naveen recalled a terrifying accident that left him with three fractures and how he bounced back with positivity.

The episode offered sneak peeks into upcoming projects: Naveen’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, a wedding-themed entertainer, and Sreeleela’s role in Pushpa 2, where she filmed a special song over five days. Adding to the fun, the trio shared a lighthearted “Kissik” moment, leaving the audience in splits.

With its mix of entertainment and heartfelt stories, Unstoppable with NBK continues to reign as one of the most popular talk shows on aha. Don’t miss the sixth episode of Season 4, now streaming, for big announcements, candid moments, and endless entertainment!



















