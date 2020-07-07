Balakrishna to romance Amala Paul?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are going to work together for an exciting film. The duo has already worked on the films Simha and Legend in the past. Now, they are coming up with a new film for which the teaser is already out. andare going to work together for an exciting film. The duo has already worked on the films Simha and Legend in the past. Now, they are coming up with a new film for which the teaser is already out.

As per the initial reports in the media, the makers considered a new heroine for the leading lady role. It is heard that there is a scope for more than one heroine in the film. Now, the latest reports emerge in the media that Amala Paul is in talks for the heroine role.

Amala Paul never acted with Balakrishna in the past but they might soon be acting in the film that is yet to get a title. The makers will soon make an official announcement on the same.