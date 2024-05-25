Balakrishna unveils ‘Satyabhama’ trailer amidst grand event

Renowned actor Balakrishna graced the grand trailer launch of the upcoming thriller "Satyabhama," adding fervor to the event held in Hyderabad today. The film, directed by Suman Chikkala and produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the banner of Aurum Arts, promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.

"Satyabhama" stars the acclaimed "Queen of Masses" Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, with Naveen Chandra portraying the pivotal character of Amarender. The film, set to hit theaters on June 7, delves into a compelling narrative, marking director Suman Chikkala's debut.

At the event, editor Pawan Kalyan praised the film's multilayered storyline, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Kajal Aggarwal. Lyricist Rambabu Gosala and music director Sricharan Pakala shared insights into their contributions to the film's musical landscape.

Director Suman Chikkala shed light on the film's premise, drawing parallels between the titular character and the legendary Satyabhama of mythology. Producers Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli lauded Kajal Aggarwal's dedication and dubbed her the "beauty monster" for her unwavering commitment.

Hero Naveen Chandra expressed delight at Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi's presence, reflecting on their contributions to the film industry. Presenter and screenplay writer Sashikiran Tikka highlighted the emotional depth and thrilling elements of "Satyabhama," while director Anil Ravipudi commended the collaborative effort behind the project.

In her address, Kajal Aggarwal expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and shared her excitement for the film's release. Balakrishna, in his closing remarks, commended the team's efforts and expressed confidence in the film's success.

"Satyabhama" promises to be a riveting cinematic journey, blending elements of mystery, emotion, and action, poised to captivate audiences upon its theatrical release.