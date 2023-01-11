Balakrishna Veera Simha Reddy's Movie Bookings Report in Hyderabad

The public had great hopes for Veera Simha Reddy, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie, which Gopichand Malineni directed, is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 12.

Veera Simha Reddy will be shown on a whopping 600 screens in Hyderabad, according to Bookmyshow. Nearly 300 screens are reportedly already showing sold-out or fast-filling status. As of right now, the VSR gross from advance reservations in Hyderabad city alone is more than Rs 3 crore. If the current pattern holds, Veera Simha Reddy is set to record the biggest opening for NBK in Nizam on the first day.

According to sources, the demand for Veera Simha Reddy tickets is out of this world in many areas of Andhra and Rayalaseema. Trade analysts anticipate that if the movie becomes popular, it will earn more than Rs 100 crore from the twin Telugu states alone.