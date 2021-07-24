Top
Balayya signs another project with young director

Nandamuri Balakrishna
Nandamuri Balakrishna (File/Photo)

Senior hero Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with his upcoming film, 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The much-awaited film is currently in the final stages of shooting.

After wrapping up 'Akhanda', Balayya will join hands with director Gopichand Malineni for his next project. The actor while talking in an interview revealed that he has already given a nod to commercial entertainer specialist directors Anil Ravipudi, Sriwass as well as Puri Jagannadh. Balakrishna who is on a signing spree also agreed to do a film with young director Venky Kudumula of 'Chalo' fame. As per the latest reports, Venky Kudumula met Balayya and narrated a family entertainer.

The senior actor has liked the script and is said to have given his nod for the project. An official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

