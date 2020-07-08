Bandla Ganesh shares his regrets with friends!

Bandla Ganesh, the blockbuster producer in the Telugu film industry made his acting comeback with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. However, the much-hyped role of Bandla Ganesh received criticism and it did not help the film unit in any manner.

The film became a big hit but no one talked about Bandla Ganesh. As per the rumours in the film Nagar, Ganesh has been feeling very upset about doing a particular role in the film. He recently got tested for Corona and successfully overcame it. Ganesh has been feeling upset that the year has not been satisfactory for him.

With the failure coming from Sarileru to acquiring losses in business to getting health upset, Ganesh is expressing his displeasure with his friends. Ganesh is also said to have expressed his regret that he should not have taken up the role in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

However, Bandla Ganesh currently made up his mind to quit acting than doing such meaty roles in the coming days.