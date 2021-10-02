Bandla Ganesh withdraws MAA Elections nomination!

Bandla Ganesh who could not make it big in the last general elections in Telangana state wanted to contest in the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections. Bandla Ganesh has revealed that he would contest for the General Secretary position as he was denied a place in Prakash Raj's panel.

Now, on the suggestion of his well-wishers, Bandla Ganesh has withdrew his nomination to contest as the General Secretary. On this regard, he wrote a letter to the Elections Officer of the MAA that he is withdrawing his nomination.

"As per the suggestion of my well-wishers, I am withdrawing my nomination for the General Secretary post," said Bandla Ganesh on Twitter.

"You are hence requested to treat my Nomination as canceled as I am no longer interested in contesting the elections. Inconvenience caused is regretted," he mentioned in the letter.