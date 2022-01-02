Bangarraju Teaser: Naga Chaitanya steals the show with his coolness

It is all known that the Akkineni clan top heroes Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are sharing the screen space for their upcoming movie 'Bangarraju'. Being the sequel of 2016's blockbuster movie "Soggade Chinni Nayana", there are many expectations on it. On the occasion of the New Year, the makers have unveiled the teaser and created a buzz on social media.



Along with extending the New Year wishes to all his fans, Nagarjuna shared the teaser and showcased a glimpse of this socio-fantasy love tale! The teaser begins with Nagarjuna once again coming to Earth to take care of his family. He gets impressed witnessing Naga Chaitanya... Bangarraju looks all energetic and always tries to flirt with girls with his charm.

Then Kriti Shetty is introduced as the lead actress who essays the role of the village sarpanch. Bangarraju falls in love with her and tries to impress her! The twist in the tale is revealed showing some magic on Lord Shiva's temple! Even Naga Babu who is essaying the role of YamadharmaRaju is also seen in the teaser! On the whole, it looked interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

Speaking about 'Bangarraju' movie, it is directed by Kalyan Krishna and has Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh, Bramhaji and Vennala Kishore in the important roles. This movie is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his home banner Annapurna Studios in association with the Zee Studios banner.