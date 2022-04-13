Beast Twitter review: See what moviegoers have to say about Vijay's Beast film!
Tamil star hero Vijay's Beast movie is going to have its grand release on Today. The movie has created a lot of expectations among the audience since the release of its trailer. here's the twitter reviews of the movie
Live Updates
- 13 April 2022 1:43 AM GMT
Decent 1st half savior halamathi habibo 😍 , 2nd half tests patience #Beast Aa climax ayithe 😴 Strictly avg— Tony (@naren_mekala) April 13, 2022
- 13 April 2022 1:42 AM GMT
#Beast : Heavily rides on Brand #Thalapathy @actorvijay. #POKKIRI reference is LIT 😎 @Nelsondilpkumar unleashes the fanboy in him & packages this as an uber-stylish action masala.— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 13, 2022
Liked @selvaraghavan's sly sarcastic dialog delivery. Good role for him👍
- 13 April 2022 1:41 AM GMT
#Beast [3/5] : A Mall Invasion Thriller..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 13, 2022
One man show of #Thalapathy @actorvijay
He is #BeastModeON from start to end..
His Action and dance - All Verithanam..
All fans will be satisfied and happy..
- 13 April 2022 1:39 AM GMT
#BEAST First Half - FEAST Half 💥— 💫 ͡K͎ ͜ᴀ ʀ ͡ ͜ᴛ ʜ 𝚒 ͡K͎ 🇮🇳💫 (@its_karthikoff) April 13, 2022
Second Half - Master Class 🤩#ThalapathyVijay𓃵 Treat
Rating - 4.3/5 👍🏻
- 13 April 2022 1:39 AM GMT
- 13 April 2022 1:37 AM GMT
#Beast : Commercial entertainer which is high on style, action & #ThalapathyVijay swag. The comedy meter is on & off.#JollyOGymkhana is a highlight in the end. #Thalapathy @actorvijay holds the show with his screen presence, fitness & as always his inimitable dance skills👌👍— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 13, 2022
- 13 April 2022 1:37 AM GMT
#Beast— ArunTerry (@arunterry) April 13, 2022
Thalapathee 🔥One Man Army 🖤🔥 Action Scenes Fire 🔥 Dance Moves 😍❤Only VtV Ganesh Comedy Works Very Well 😂 As usual Heroine -No Role. Selvaraghavan Wasted 😒 Weak Villian 🙄 Cinematography Vera Level 😍🔥 Music & BGM - Ani Sambhavam 😍🔥 Expected more from Nelson😌 pic.twitter.com/AIMEWwvZbn
- 13 April 2022 1:36 AM GMT
#Beast Overall a Decent Action Comedy Entertainer!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 13, 2022
A good 1st half followed by an average 2nd half. The film is a perfect blend of comedy and action.
On the flipside, the 2nd half feels dragged at parts especially last 20 minutes
Will be a Hit at the Box Office 👍
Rating: 3/5
- 13 April 2022 1:35 AM GMT
#Beast Interval - Goiyyyalaaa what a terrific ride this is 😍🔥 Not even a min u will be bored 🤩 #Thalapathy nailing it as #VeeraRaghavan 🔥💥 Adeiii this is already a sure shot BB material 🥳👌🏼 Jus can't wait for the 2nd half to take off ❤ @Nelsondilpkumar— 🅴🅳🅸🆃🅷 (@420kedi) April 13, 2022
- 13 April 2022 1:35 AM GMT
Vijay Performance One Of The Career Best 💥— 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐁𝐨𝐲_𝐎𝐟_𝐊𝐆𝐅 (@Sk_twitz55) April 13, 2022
Action Scenes 🔥
Comedy Worked Well 👍
Pooja 😍
Other Comedians Performed Well
UnExpected Twits.. Nelson Sambavam 💥
Overall Movie - 4.5/5#Beast #BeastFDFS