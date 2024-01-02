Bellamkonda Suresh meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Prominent producer Bellamkonda Suresh recently met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the secretariat.

In celebration of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's oath-taking ceremony, Bellamkonda Suresh presented a bouquet and extended his congratulations. Following the formalities, he engaged in a conversation with CM Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister, known for his strong connections within the film industry, responded positively to the support offered by Bellamkonda Suresh for the industry's development.