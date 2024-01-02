  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Bellamkonda Suresh meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Bellamkonda Suresh meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
x
Highlights

Prominent producer Bellamkonda Suresh recently met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the secretariat.

Prominent producer Bellamkonda Suresh recently met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the secretariat.

In celebration of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's oath-taking ceremony, Bellamkonda Suresh presented a bouquet and extended his congratulations. Following the formalities, he engaged in a conversation with CM Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister, known for his strong connections within the film industry, responded positively to the support offered by Bellamkonda Suresh for the industry's development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X