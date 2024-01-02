Live
Just In
Bellamkonda Suresh meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Highlights
Prominent producer Bellamkonda Suresh recently met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the secretariat.
In celebration of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's oath-taking ceremony, Bellamkonda Suresh presented a bouquet and extended his congratulations. Following the formalities, he engaged in a conversation with CM Revanth Reddy.
The Chief Minister, known for his strong connections within the film industry, responded positively to the support offered by Bellamkonda Suresh for the industry's development.
