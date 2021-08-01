'Bhagat Singh Nagar' teaser released

"Bhagat Singh Nagar" is a film marking the debut of Vidarth and Dhruvika under the direction Walaja Kranthi and is being produced by Ramesh Udattu and Walaja Gauri under the banner of Great India Media House. The teaser of the film has been released at Prasad Lab in Hyderabad. Actor Prakash Raj, who was the chief guest at the event, released the teaser.

Actor Prakash Raj, who was the chief guest, said, "I have worked with many directors in my 30-year career. All of them have carved out my acting talent and brought out my talent. Thank you by name to all of them. I like Bhagat Singh very much. I like his fighting prowess. This is the country where Bhagat Singh thinks how good the country is. If he had, where would this country be now? I called when I found out that the film was being made with such a good idea. Director Kranti has selected a good story."

Bhagat Singh Nagar director Walaja Kranti said, "Today It was a pleasure to share the stage with legendary Prakash Raj. Taking a line written by "Bhagat Singh" as an ideal, the film was screened with an innovative screenplay close to reality with all the commercial aspects required for a movie with some real events happening in the society right now.

Hero Vidharth says, "I am on this stage today because of the support of my father. Director Kranti has come up with a new concept film with good content. Everyone will definitely like this movie.

Banerjee, Ravi Prakash, Munichandra, Master Panchajanya, Ajay Gosh, Prabhavati, Sandhya were the remaining cast of the film.

Also on the show, director Veerabhadram, director Chinni Krishna, director Chandra Mahesh, director Babji, producer Srikanth, Battala Ramaswamy producer Satish, Jubilee Hills corporator Velidonda Venkatesh, former Yusufguda Corporator Santosh, members of the film unit and others participated.