  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ in OTT: This Balayya-starrer makes way to OTT space

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ in OTT: This Balayya-starrer makes way to OTT space
x
Highlights

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent release, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” has emerged as the Dussehra winner at the box office and has now made its digital debut to entertain OTT audiences.

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent release, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” has emerged as the Dussehra winner at the box office and has now made its digital debut to entertain OTT audiences. Amazon Prime Video, having secured the movie’s digital streaming rights, has made it available for streaming to everyone. Besides Telugu, the film is accessible in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, with English subtitles.

The movie features prominent roles played by Kajal Aggarwal, Sarathkumar, Arjun Rampal, Jeevan Reddy, and others, and it is produced under Shine Screens. Thaman provided the soundtracks for this flick.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X