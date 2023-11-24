‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ in OTT: This Balayya-starrer makes way to OTT space

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent release, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” has emerged as the Dussehra winner at the box office and has now made its digital debut to entertain OTT audiences. Amazon Prime Video, having secured the movie’s digital streaming rights, has made it available for streaming to everyone. Besides Telugu, the film is accessible in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, with English subtitles.

The movie features prominent roles played by Kajal Aggarwal, Sarathkumar, Arjun Rampal, Jeevan Reddy, and others, and it is produced under Shine Screens. Thaman provided the soundtracks for this flick.