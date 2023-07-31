‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ update: A mass number being shot in Ramoji Film City

The highly anticipated Telugu movie “Bhagavanth Kesari,” starring Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and Kajal Aggarwal, being directed by the successful filmmaker Anil Ravipudi.

The film also features Sreeleela in a prominent role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist in this big-budget film, produced grandly by SahuGarapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

According to the latest update, an interesting mass number is currently being shot on Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela at a huge set erected in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Choreographer Bhanu supervises it. It will be an eye feast to watch the song featuring all the lead actors.

The music for the film is being composed by Thaman, and it is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 19, 2023.