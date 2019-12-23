Bharateeyudu 2 Back In News

1996 released social action film 'Bharateeyudu' directed by Shankar became a box office spinner. Touted to be the sequel of that cult film, Shankar has announced another magnum opus 'Bharateeyudu 2'.

The movie went on to the sets a long time ago but rumors came out that because of some budget issues, the movie got shelved.

If the buzz is to be believed, the new schedule of 'Bharateeyudu 2' will go on sets soon. As Kamal underwent surgery, the makers halted the shoot but now he is back to normalcy and even joining the protests against CAA, the makers wants to begin the new schedule which is expected to start in the first week of next month.

Kamal Haasan is going to reprise his Senapathy role in this movie. Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead in this movie. Sidharth, Rakul Preet, Vidyut Jamwal, etc are playing crucial roles in this movie which is going to be made on a massive budget and is slated to hit the theatres in April 2021